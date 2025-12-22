Uber, Ola Buses, Big EV Push: What Delhi May Do To Curb Air Pollution

As congestion and pollution continue to choke the national capital, the Delhi government is considering a combination of tougher enforcement and incentives for cleaner mobility. Sources told NDTV that the government is exploring allowing Ola and Uber to operate pooled and shared buses across Delhi-NCR to cut traffic volumes and reduce emissions.

The proposal was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. Officials said the idea is to expand shared, high-capacity transport options to help daily office commuters rely less on private cars and taxis.

No More Leniency On PUC Violations

According to the sources, the Delhi government plans to strictly enforce a Rs 10,000 challan on vehicles found without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Officials flagged that in many cases, offenders approach Lok Adalats and get the fines reduced or waived by paying as little as Rs 100. "This defeats the purpose of deterrence," a senior official said.

In its official statement, the Chief Minister's Office underscored a "zero-tolerance policy" on pollution, making it clear that PUC challans will not be waived under any circumstances, even if the government has to explore legal options. The emphasis, she said, is on compliance and clean air, not revenue collection.

Big EV Push, Middle Class In Focus

Alongside stricter enforcement, the government is preparing a major incentive push. Sources said the draft of Delhi's new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy is likely to be released by the first week of January and implemented in the next financial year.

The policy is expected to offer significant relief to the middle class. Owners of petrol and diesel vehicles priced up to Rs 20 lakh who switch to electric vehicles may be eligible for government subsidies.

Two-wheelers are set to be a key focus area. Buyers shifting from petrol two-wheelers to EVs could receive subsidies of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, sources said. Commercial three-wheelers moving to electric power are also expected to get substantial incentives.

E-Rickshaws, DTC Routes Under The Scanner

The government has also announced fresh guidelines for e-rickshaws to tackle congestion caused by unregulated movement. At the same time, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes will be rationalised to improve coverage, last-mile connectivity and encourage more people to use public transport.

Calling the battle against pollution "multi-dimensional," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will not hesitate to take tough decisions to make Delhi cleaner and greener, even if that means tighter rules for motorists.