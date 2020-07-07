UAE Launches Probe Into Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Embassy Says In Tweet

The Customs officials had seizes gold weighing 30 kg at Kerala airport (Representational)

United Arab Emirates authorities have launched an investigation into the smuggling case to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Embassy said that the culprits have not only committed a major crime but also "sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India" and they will not be spared.

"The authorities in the UAE have launched an investigation to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of the UAE consulate," the UAE Embassy in New Delhi said in a tweet.

"The authorities have stressed that the culprits who not only committed a major crime but also sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India will not be spared. We remain committed to cooperating with Indian authorities in getting to the root of the crime," it added.

On Sunday, 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport by the Customs Department.

Swapna Suresh, who was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), is on the run after the seizure of gold at the airport while Sarith Kumar, who had earlier worked as a Press Relations Officer in UAE Consulate-General's office, has been arrested.

KSITL comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She was ousted after being named as an accused in the gold smuggling case.

M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, has been removed from both the posts.

