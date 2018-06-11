Two Terrorists Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District Security personnel were conducting random frisking of vehicles when the two motorcycle-borne terrorists reached the spot.

The terrorists were involved in cases of Police Station Zainapura. (Representational) Jammu: Security forces arrested two terrorists at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today, police said.



A joint check-post of Rajouri Police, 72 battalion of CRPF and Army (38 RR) was set up on Rajouri-DKG road in the early hours after weapons and ammunition were stolen by some terrorists from a police barrack during the night, SSP, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.



Security personnel were conducting random frisking of vehicles when the two motorcycle-borne terrorists reached the spot and were signalled to stop, the SSP said.



The duo sped from the spot and started firing at chasing security personnel, he said.



However, police, Army and CRPF personnel overpowered the two.



The arrested terrorists have been identified as 22-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed and 22-year-old Aijaz Ahmed Paaray of Shopian district, the SSP said.



Both are involved in terrorism-related cases of Police Station Zainapura in Shopian district, he said.



An Insas rifle with three magazines and 49 live cartridges along with two empty fired cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.



Police personnel deployed at police post BGSB Shrine Shahdra Sharif informed officers that an Insas with magazines has been stolen by unidentified men from the police barrack, he said.



During initial interrogation, both the arrested terrorists said they stole weapons and magazines from the police barrack, officer said.



The duo was to join Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Shopian district and were in constant touch with HM commander Zeenat-ul-Islam operating in South Kashmir, he said.



A case has been registered in Police Station Thanamandi, he said.



