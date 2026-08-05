Two More Arrested In Gangrape-Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old In Assam

Two more young men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Assam's Hailakandi.

The police have arrested five men in connection with the case so far.

The arrested men have been identified as- Monuj Das alias Rajdeep Das (23) and Biraj Das (18).

Earlier, the police had arrested three persons - Apu Malakar (18), Joydip Ree (19) another minor who is 17 years old.

A Special Investigation Team under the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) was formed on Tuesday for a swift investigation of the gangrape and murder of the girl.

"The arrested persons have said the girl was dating two of them at the same time. She came out after a phone call with one of them when her family members were not present. But the two 'boyfriends' brought their friends and raped and murdered her," said Hailakandi SP Amitava Sinha.

The girl, he said, was gangraped in her house.

"Our investigation is at a preliminary stage. We have arrested five youths so far in connection with the case. We are collecting all the details looking at all the angles," he added.

The girl's mutilated body was found at her home near National Highway-6 late on Saturday evening.

The accused have been charged under Sections 65(1) (rape of a girl under 16) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault).