Two More Arrested From Mumbai In Fake Ratings Case

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency in connection with the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) racket, an official said. This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to eight.

Ramji Verma (41) and Dinesh Vishwakarma (37) were working with Hansa agency for a few years.

Ramji Verma was arrested from Worli area while Dinesh Vishwakarma was caught this evening at the Mumbai airport, the official said.

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.

It was alleged that some families who had meters for collecting data of viewership installed were being bribed to tune in to a particular channel.

