5 Dawood Ibrahim Associates Arrested In Mumbai In Extortion Case

Mumbai Police earlier took Salim Fruit, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case, into custody

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police today arrested five persons associated with fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's company in connection with an extortion case.

The arrests by the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell come days after Dawood's close aide Salim Fruit was arrested. Salim is also a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel and Riyaz Bhati.

Mumbai Crime Branch on October 1 took Salim, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case and a relative of Shakeel, into custody after a court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6.

Salim Fruit is the brother-in-law of Dawood's close aide Shakeel, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August.

The arrest was made in a case related to the activities of Dawood's company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3, pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

On September 26, an alleged aide of Dawood, Riyaz Bhati, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from the Andheri area in connection with the extortion case. He was sent to police custody until October 1 by the Esplanade Court the next day.

Bhati is, reportedly, an accused, along with former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, in an extortion case filed at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station. The court had earlier rejected Bhati's anticipatory bail petition.

