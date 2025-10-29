Dawood Ibrahim Aide Emerges As Drug Syndicate 'Kingpin', Arrested In Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Danish Chikna, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and "kingpin" of a drug syndicate, from Goa, officials said on Wednesday.

Danish Chikna alias Danish Merchant, who had been on the run, looked after operations of the drug network linked to Dawood's gang in the country, an official said.

The NCB has arrested Danish and three other persons and seized 1.341 kg of mephedrone from their possession, he said.

Based on intelligence inputs, the NCB Mumbai on September 18 intercepted a person in Pune, from whom 502 gm of mephedrone was seized.

In the immediate follow-up, 839 gm of the contraband was seized from another drug associate at the home of Danish and his wife in Mumbai, the official said.

During the probe, Danish, the "kingpin", and his wife were identified to be operating the drug syndicate. They had been on the run and travelled across multiple states to dodge the movement trail, he said.

After intensive follow-up action, they were located at a holiday resort in Goa.

The NCB team apprehended them from the resort in Goa on October 25. After interrogation, both were placed under arrest, the NCB said in a statement.

Danish is a habitual drug offender. The NCB and Rajasthan police had previously registered three cases against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the official.

The Mumbai police have also registered seven criminal cases against him. The police had externed him, ordering him to stay out of the Mumbai municipal limits, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)