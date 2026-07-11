Two Kolkata deputy commissioners Suspended Over 2025 Remarks Against Suvendu Adhikari

Two deputy commissioners of Kolkata Police have been suspended for posting "controversial" content on social media, a senior officer said.

The action was taken after an internal review found violations related to social media activity by the two police officers.

"Police personnel, especially senior officers, have been advised to exercise caution while using social media platforms. Any content that may adversely affect public perception or the image of the force is examined as per rules," the officer told PTI.

The two officers suspended are Deputy Commissioner of Police III (North Division) Bidhan Saha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Division II) Partha Pratim Das, he said.

Sources said the suspension was linked to alleged remarks made by the two officers in a police WhatsApp group in 2025.

"One of the suspended officers had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Suvendu Adhikari, who was the Leader of Opposition at the time and is now the chief minister, while the other officer had reportedly supported those comments," he said.

Following the complaints, Kolkata Police initiated an inquiry and subsequently decided to suspend the two officers.

"Further departmental proceedings against the two officers would follow," the officer said.

The move comes after Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand had earlier advised officers to remain cautious while making statements or posting content on social media, the sources said.

Nand had told officers that any inappropriate communication from members of the force could have an impact on society and directed them to exercise restraint while using online platforms.

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