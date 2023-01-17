Two Killed In Firing Incident In Haryana's Sirsa, Probe Underway: Police

The incident happened on Monday. (Representational)

Two persons were allegedly shot dead and two others injured over a dispute in Kalanwali area of the district, police said.

The incident happened on Monday.

However, the culprits have not been caught yet and the police are analyzing the CCTV footage to arrest them, a senior officer said.

"Two dead, two injured in a firing incident that occurred in Kalanwali area, Sirsa district. Police teams conducting probe. Efforts underway to nab the culprits. Prima facie seems like a case of dispute. CCTV footage being analysed," Sirsa Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said yesterday.

A probe into the matter is underway.

