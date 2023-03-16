Two Killed By Lightning In Assam, Orange Alert Issued

An Orange Alert has been issued in six north eastern states.

Two people were killed by lightning at two different places in Assam on Wednesday as thunderstorms hit different parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from yesterday till March 17 with a forecast of rain and thunderstorm.

One person was killed in Darrang district, while another died in Kamrup (Metro), an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old man identified as Majuruddin was killed after being struck by lightning in Darrang's Kharpori village.

The ASDMA said that a minor girl, Mamta Begum, 13, died due to a lightning strike in the Satgaon area in Guwahati.

According to the Regional Metrological Centre in Guwahati, one or two spells of light to moderate thunderstorms with hail is likely to occur in Guwahati over the next two days.