Tuition Teacher Charged For Sexually Assaulting 4 Girls In Arunachal Pradesh: Cops

Four girls, all aged around six to seven years, were allegedly sexually assaulted by their private tuition teacher in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun, police said on Sunday.

Police said a verbal report was received at the Naharlagun Police Station around 9:15 pm on Sunday, alleging that four Class 1 students had been sexually assaulted during tuition hours.

Upon receiving the report, a police team led by Sub-Inspector S Dirchi, along with Head Constables S Bagang and T K Khochi, immediately detained the accused.

He was later handed over to the Women Police Station in Itanagar for further legal action, they added.

The accused has been identified as Milo Takar (35), a resident of Bula village in Lower Subansiri district.

The incident allegedly took place at his rented apartment in G Sector, Naharlagun, officials said.

Police said the accused will be tried under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, adding further investigation is underway.