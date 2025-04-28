"Truth Stands Tall": Congress Leader On Court Order On CWG Corruption Case

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday targeted the BJP after a Delhi Court formally closed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged money laundering tied to the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) corruption case.

In a post on X, Mr Khera slammed the BJP, saying that it weaponised lies to tarnish the Congress over issues like 2G, CWG, or the coal scam for years.

"Today, the ED filed a closure report on the so-called CWG scam. For years, the BJP ecosystem weaponised lies to tarnish the Congress over issues like 2G, CWG, Mr Robert Vadra and coal. The truth stands tall, and their falsehoods lie in ruins," he said.

"These cases were never about justice; they were about political persecution, headlines over substance, and deflecting attention from their own failures," Mr Khera added.

The Congress leader further emphasised that the collapse of these "manufactured cases" is not just a legal victory but a moral and political indictment of the BJP's politics of false narrative.

"Truth does not shout from TV studios, it asserts itself quietly, powerfully, and inevitably. Will the Prime Minister apologise to the nation? Will Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the people of Delhi?" Pawan Khera said on X.

Earlier today, the court approved the ED's closure report, marking the end of a prolonged inquiry that had spanned years.

The case had initially drawn attention due to accusations against Suresh Kalmadi, the former Chairman of the Organising Committee, and Lalit Bhanot, the then Secretary General, along with others. Allegations centred on financial irregularities in awarding and executing two major contracts related to the CWG. These contracts were said to have caused undue financial gains to certain entities while inflicting losses on the Organising Committee.

While accepting the ED's closure report, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed that the alleged offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could not be established due to the absence of proceeds of crime.

Furthermore, no scheduled offence, as defined under Section 2(1)(y) of the PMLA, was found to have been committed. The evidence on record indicated that no act of money laundering, as outlined in Section 3 of the PMLA, 2002, had occurred.

The judge noted that despite thorough investigations by the ED, the prosecution was unable to substantiate any offence under Section 3 of the PMLA, which is punishable under Section 4 of the same Act. Consequently, there was no justification to continue with the present ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report). As a result, the court accepted the closure report submitted by the ED.

Years earlier, in 2016, a special court had accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in a related corruption case. That case involved officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and a private firm, among others.

The CBI had concluded that evidence collected during its probe did not substantiate the allegations against those named in the FIR.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)