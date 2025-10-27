Advertisement
Trump Might Sign Final TikTok Deal On Thursday

US President Donald Trump said he has obtained a "provisional approval" from China's President Xi Jinping.

Read Time: 1 min
Trump Might Sign Final TikTok Deal On Thursday
Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to meet later this week in South Korea.
Tokyo:

US President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a "provisional approval" from China's President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

"Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they're not going to do it anymore ... I don't want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister," Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

