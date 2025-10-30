Advertisement

US Official Says China Gave Green Light To TikTok Transfer

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement earlier on Thursday that China would properly handle TikTok-related issues with the United States.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Official Says China Gave Green Light To TikTok Transfer
Trump and Xi met on Thursday.

China has approved the transfer agreement for the short video app TikTok, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, adding that he expects it to move forward in the coming weeks and months but giving no other details.

"In Kuala Lumpur, we finalised the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we'll finally see a resolution to that," he told Fox Business Network following President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement earlier on Thursday that China would properly handle TikTok-related issues with the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
China, TikTok, Trump Xi Meet
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com