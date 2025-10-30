US Official Says China Gave Green Light To TikTok Transfer

China has approved the transfer agreement for the short video app TikTok, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, adding that he expects it to move forward in the coming weeks and months but giving no other details.

"In Kuala Lumpur, we finalised the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we'll finally see a resolution to that," he told Fox Business Network following President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement earlier on Thursday that China would properly handle TikTok-related issues with the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)