Truck Carrying Coal Hits Scooter, Crashes Into Shop In UP, 2 Dead

Two persons, including a minor, were killed and four injured after a truck hit a scooter and crashed into a roadside shop here on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near the Bhaulpur tri-junction in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Anshika (14) of Durga Nagar in Chhibramau and Kanhaiya Lal (65), a fruit vendor.

Anshika was on her way to a coaching centre on her scooter when the speeding truck hit her from behind, dragging her under the vehicle. The truck, which was carrying coal, then crashed into a shop and overturned, trapping several people underneath, police said.

Lal, who was present at the shop, also died in the incident, they said.

Truck driver Satendra (28), helper Adarsh Pal, and Lal's sons Ankit (31) and Amit (25) sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Chhibramau, they said.

A JCB machine was used to rescue those trapped under the truck.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

The district magistrate announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Local MLA Archana Pandey and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Singh Yadav also visited the hospital. Yadav announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of the deceased on behalf of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.