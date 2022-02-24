Tripura High Court Bans Animal Slaughtering In Public Places

The Tripura High Court on Tuesday passed an order banning slaughtering of animals in public places and also directed Agartala Municipal Corporation Authorities to arrange for makeshift facilities where the slaughtering of animals for human consumption would be carried out till the proposed slaughterhouse starts functioning.

The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty expressed its concerns over the quality of meat being sold in the markets and directed the government agencies like the Department of Animal Husbandry and Pollution Control Board for consistent monitoring.

Earlier, the court had called for a physical appearance of Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav to the High Court on Tuesday. A five-page order was passed after hearing Yadav's submissions.

Mr Yadav informed the Court that the tendering process for setting up a fully equipped slaughterhouse in the RK Nagar area is underway. "Within 18 months of the tendering the construction works of the project are expected to end," he said

After going through his submission, the Court said, "The AMC should prepare a long term plan for not only setting up the abattoir/slaughterhouse but also for ensuring the disposal of garbage in an appropriate scientific manner (which we are told is an additional feature of the slaughterhouse for which tender has been floated). All authorities including the local police authorities are hereby directed to render all necessary assistance to the AMC for enforcing and/or assisting in carrying out its duties."

According to the AMC authorities, there are a total of 139 meat selling shops that are licensed. "If more people apply for licenses the same shall be considered and disposed of at an early date so that people are not deprived of essential needs."

"Inspection must be carried out of all licensed premises and in particular attention should be kept that hygienic conditions are being maintained within the licensed premises. The sale of meat products should not be allowed in public places and/or streets. AMC shall consider providing locations where slaughter can be carried out till the slaughterhouse is made operational and such locations be appraised to the licensee concerned. Appropriate bins should also be provided to all licensee where they can collect all waste material for disposal through the AMC disposal system," the Court order reads, prohibiting the sale of meat in public places.

On the quality of meat, the Court Order says, "AMC is also directed to seek the assistance of the Veterinary Department to post few of their officials who shall be given the authority to certify the quality of meat or meat products that are being made available for public sale. This Court is conscious that this certification is likely to take some time and consequently these directions shall be implemented within 6(six) months from today. The pollution control authority shall also carry out necessary steps to assist the Municipal authorities in maintaining sanitation and hygiene of all these areas. We also direct the AMC along with the Health officials to visit all the hospitals and/or nursing homes to find out the method of disposal of polluting materials generated from the hospitals."

The Court also underscored the matter of scientific disposal of the wastes and maintained that if required separate sewerage treatment plants would be established to make sure that the water sources do not get affected by the garbage produced from slaughtering.

"AMC shall also consider the need for additional resources and/or location for setting up of additional sewage treatment plants to meet the needs of the entire expanding city. Obviously, the object behind it would be to try and reduce and/or stop the flow of untreated water into the rivers or rivulets around the town. In this respect, the directions shall be carried out by the AMC and we hope and trust that all agencies including the police authorities, the pollution control authorities as well as the persons who are operating the Government hospitals as well as private nursing homes provide all necessary assistance in this regard."

The Court also passed necessary directions to the Finance department for the completion of the said projects on a priority basis. The Forest and Urban Development departments are also directed to play their part.

The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by litigant Ankan Tilak Paul.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)