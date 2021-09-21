Tripura High Court Rejects Trinamool Plea For Abhishek Banerjee Rally In Agartala

Abhishek Banerjee's Agartala rally has been twice denied permission by the BJP im Tripura (File)

Tripura High Court today upheld a lower court's order banning public rallies by political parties till November 4 in two police station areas of the state. The order comes days after the Trinamool Congress has been twice denied permission by the ruling BJP in the state to hold roadshows led by Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala. The high court was hearing a plea by state Trinamool leader Subal Bhowmik seeking direction to the police to allow the TMC roadshow in Agartala tomorrow.

"The BJP government fears the TMC and Abhishek Banerjee. People of Tripura are with the party despite the BJP government's conspiracies against Trinamool," TMC leader and West Bengal MP Santanu Sen said, adding, the party will take up the matter legally.

Meanwhile, West Tripura's acting District Magistrate (DM) and Collector Rajib Datta on Monday had said allowing any kind of meeting, procession or public gathering by any political party right now may deteriorate law and order in East and West Agartala Police Station areas. The situation may worsen if not controlled right now, he added.

The Tripura police, last week, had twice denied permission for a mega rally planned by the Trinamool under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala - first on September 15 and then on September 16.

With eyes on the 2023 Assembly polls in Tripura, Trinamool Congress leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, three Bengal ministers, over 12 MPs, and other leaders are frequently visiting the state from July 25 to build the organisation and garner support in the state.

Many state TMC leaders have been arrested by the police recently after a series of violent incidents in the state. The party, however, got a boost after veteran Congress leader Sushmita Dev joined the party in Kolkata last month.