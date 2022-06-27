Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging State Security To Mukesh Ambani

The Centre also opposed the summoning of Home Ministry officials by the Tripura HC.

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea challenging the security provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family by the Maharashtra government.

The court also agreed to hear the Centre's appeal against the Tripura High Court's decision to entertain the Public Interest Litigation which challenges the security provided by the Maharashtra government to the Ambanis.

While saying that "security provided to one family cannot be an issue of public interest", the Centre has opposed the PIL against security provided to Mr Ambani and his family saying there's no basis for a PIL. The Centre also opposed the summoning of Home Ministry officials by the Tripura HC

Maharashtra government had provided security to Mukesh Ambani and his family based on an evaluation of threat perception by the Centre.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said today that security provided to Ambanis has nothing to do with the Tripura government and Tripura HC has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL

HC has summoned Union Home ministry officials to be present before it tomorrow with documents relating to threat perception