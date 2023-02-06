Tripura Election Manifesto: Trinamool Promises 2 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years

Tripura assembly elections are slated for Feb 16. (Representational)

With a key promise to provide two lakh jobs in five years, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday released the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections a fortnight before the polls.

The party promised 50,000 jobs in the first year itself.

The TMC said all existing government vacancies would be fulfilled and startup incubators would be set up in the eight districts of the state.

According to its manifesto, the party would give Rs 1,000 per month to one lakh unemployed youths, including to the 10,323 school teachers who lost their jobs in 2017 due to faulty recruitment if it comes to power.

Besides, the party's key promises include, an additional secretariat in North Tripura to manage affairs of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Rs 10,000 annual assistance to farmers, 2,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and the implementation of several schemes already operational in West Bengal.

In its 42-point manifesto TMC, the TMC has promised collateral-free loans with low-interest rates under a student credit card scheme.

The party has also promised an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities between grades four and eight, a skill university, and free tablets for students in public colleges.

Tripura Assembly elections are scheduled on February 16.

The party released its manifesto in the presence of TMC Tripura incharge, Rajib Banerjee; State TMC President, Pijush Kanti Biswas and party MP Sushmita Dev.

The document details the party's vision for the people of Tripura for 2023-28.

TMC minister from West Bengal Shashi Panja exuded her confidence to win the elections here.

"The third victory of TMC in West Bengal in 2021 proves that under the Mamata Banerjee government, good works for the welfare of the people are being done. We believe in inclusive growth and want good governance in Tripura as well like in West Bengal," Ms Panja said while talking to ANI.

She further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party that is ruling the state at present is on the "back foot".

"BJP is on the back foot. Change of the CM one year before of the elections shows their confidence. People of the state have not benefitted from double-engine government," she added.

TMC is in full mood to spread its influence beyond West Bengal and is mulling to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and are contesting the polls in Mamata Banerjee's face.

"It has been decided that the election of Tripura will be done keeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front," Party leader Rajib Banerjee, State in-charge Tripura, told ANI earlier, adding that as there is no alternative of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, and the party is preparing to contest the elections in Tripura on the same lines.

On the other hand, the BJP is also gearing up for the polls, with Chief Minister Manik Saha conducting a door-to-door campaign today in the morning.

Mr Saha held a door-to-door campaign in Goalabasti and Masterpara (Gita Mandir) in Agartala on Sunday ahead of Tripura assembly elections on February 16.

The minister visited the area and met the local people and urged them to cast their votes in the election.

While speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We've got a wonderful response from the public. The way people supported us in 2018, I believe the people's support has increased by many levels."

"I truly believe that this time we can win a record number of seats in the Tripura elections. The main reason for this is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His work has reached even the last person in this country," added Mr Saha.

Stressing various schemes and the work of the central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Nal se Jal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or electricity, our Prime Minister has addressed every issue. In our state, we have also worked with the same passion and dedication."

"The double-engine government has worked and a lot of many schemes have been implemented. We have reached a 100 per cent saturation point with schemes in the state. That is why people of the state support us," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)