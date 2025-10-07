TMC Says Its Tripura Headquarters Attacked, Delegation From Kolkata To Visit Tomorrow

The TMC on Tuesday alleged that the headquarters of its Tripura unit in Agartala was vandalised by members of the ruling BJP's youth wing.

The incident happened a day after an attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in a flood-hit area in northern West Bengal.

State TMC president Santanu Saha alleged that a large group of BJP Yuva Morcha activists attacked the party office at the Motor Stand area.

"They damaged some furniture and the signboard of the party office. The attackers also raised slogans, condemning the Trinamool Congress," he said.

Saha said the TMC had informed the local police station about the possibility of an attack, but no action was taken.

"A party delegation from Kolkata is expected to arrive in the state tomorrow to assess the situation. We will lodge an FIR over the incident after meeting with the delegation," he said.

State BJP's chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty was not available for a comment.

West Tripura's SP Namit Pathak and Additional SP (Urban) Drubha Nath could not be reached for a statement.

The TMC delegation will comprise MPs Pratima Mondal, Sushmita Dev and Saayoni Ghosh, West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, and party leaders Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Raha.

TMC leaders in Kolkata said the delegation's visit is aimed at sending a "strong political message" against what they alleged BJP's "culture of violence and intimidation" in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a demonstration in Agartala over the attack on Murmu, who is in the ICU with a fractured bone below his eye, and Ghosh in north Bengal.

BJP's Sadar district president Ashim Bhattacharjee said the people of Tripura had given moral support to TMC chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to oust the CPI(M), but she had failed to live up to the people's expectations as the CM of West Bengal.

"Our MP and MLA were attacked on the day of Lakkhi Puja when they were distributing relief materials among flood-affected people in north Bengal," he said.

Bhattacharjee claimed Banerjee was "scared of Trinamool's imminent defeat" in next year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

"Sensing BJP's victory, TMC goons had carried out the attack. We pledge to 'immerse' (bhasan) the TMC government in West Bengal in 2026, like we did with the CPI(M) in Tripura in 2018," he claimed.