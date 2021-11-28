Tripura Civic Body Elections Live Updates: Counting Of Vote Begins

Elections Live Updates: Tight security is in place for the counting of votes for over 200 seats. (File)

The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura began this morning amid tight security. Apart from the scheduled security deployment, Tripura State Rifles and central armed police force have been deployed for the maintenance of law and order in areas adjoining the counting centers, officials said.

The counting of votes in connection with General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, seven Municipal Council and the Agartala Municipal Corporation will be conducted in 13 counting centers all over the state. Altogether there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 municipal councils, and six Nagar panchayats in the state.

The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all seats in the Tripura civic elections and has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies.

Apart from normal security arrangements, Tripura State Rifles and central armed police force have also been deployed to maintain law and order in areas adjoining counting centres, Assistant Inspector General of Police Subrata Chakrabarty said.

BJP leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom, as per Tripura State Election Commission



3-tier security is in place for counting of votes for over 200 seats in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where it was held on Thursday amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by by political parties.

In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations.

The elections were fought mainly between the three parties - the BJP, the TMC, and CPI(M).