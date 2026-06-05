"Haven't Spoken To Any MPs, Don't Know What They Will Do": Trinamool Rebel

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday said he has not spoken to any parliamentarian in the last seven days and, therefore, does not know what they will do.

Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said he has not been in touch with any parliamentarians in the last seven days and, therefore, cannot comment on their possible decisions.

"I have not spoken to any parliamentarians in the last seven days. So I can't say what parliamentarians would do. But I live in the now. Nobody can say what will happen tomorrow. Have patience. A lot can happen," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee said that 58 MLAs have been "accepted as the principal opposition" in the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly and that the Speaker has granted "us our claim".

Talking with reporters, Ritabrata Banerjee also said that they want Trinamool Congress chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to be our chief advisor". Ritabrata Banerjee claimed the support of two-thirds of TMC's 80 newly elected MLAs.

"This two-thirds strong legislative team of the Trinamool Congress inside the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly does not believe in 'I', it believes in 'we'. Whatever norms are framed out, we have followed every norm, and that's why we have been accepted as the principal opposition in the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly," he said.

"We want Mamata Banerjee to be our chief advisor, to give us advice that will help us in strengthening our position as the opposition. Eighty members were elected by the Trinamool Congress symbol. More than two-thirds of them have given our claim, and the claim has been accepted," he added.

Ritabrata Banerjee, who also addressed a press conference, said they were going one step at a time. "We have claimed that the legislative party belongs to these MLAs. Two-thirds of the MLAs who have won in the symbol of the Trinamool Congress. The West Bengal State Legislative Assembly, the Speaker, has granted us our claim. So we want to go one step forward, one step at a time," he said.

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