Trinamool Protests Against Centre's Delay In Releasing MGNREGA Dues

Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists on Sunday took out protest rallies across West Bengal against the Centre's alleged delay in releasing the state's dues under MGNREGA.

Party leaders and workers took out rallies in Kolkata, Howrah, Canning and Pandabeswar among other places and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

In Kolkata, a rally was brought out in Rajabazar area in which around 3,000 people took part.

Newly elected TMC MLA from Ballygunge, Babul Supriyo, led a protest rally in Park Circus-Mallickbazar area of the city, and denounced the "step-motherly" treatment of West Bengal by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"While there are TMC flags in our rally, some common people have also participated, waving black flags and condemning the Centre's indifference towards their plight," he said.

Thousands of party supporters participated in similar rallies across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced that protest rallies would be brought out in every block of the state on June 5 and 6 in protest against delay of over five months in releasing the dues.

