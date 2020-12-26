Trinamool Supporters Surround Rebel MP's Car Outside BJP Office

A stage has been built by the Trinamool close to the BJP office.

Trinamool Congress workers showed black flags, shouted slogans and surrounded the vehicle of rebel party MP Sunil Mondal in Kolkata this morning, just as he was arriving at the BJP office in Hastings for a felicitation programme. Mr Mondal had joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on December 19, along with several others. A Trinamool worker even threw himself in front of the MP's vehicle today.

The brief commotion was over in a few moments but the area was tense.

Several rebel Trinamool leaders, who joined the BJP last Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Medinipur, are at the BJP office today for a felicitation event.

Besides Sunil Mondal, Suvendu Adhikari, the former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was also expected.

A stage has been built by the Trinamool close to the BJP office. It is not clear if that is with police permission. Trinamool workers were shouting slogans from there.

Police presence in the area has been stepped up and barricades set up between the Trinamool stage and the entry to the BJP office.

Trinamool MP Sougata Roy has said the protest may have taken place spontaneously.

BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said, these tactics by the Trinamool to suppress the BJP would fail.

BJP has been investing unprecedented amount of time and resources in the state ahead of the polls, looking to replace the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress from power.