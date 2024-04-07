BJP Hits Back As Trinamool Alleges Its 'Alliance' With Central Agency NIA

Abhishek Banerjee has targeted the BJP in a post on X

The arrest of two Trinamool Congress leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2022 blast case has sparked a heated exchange between the Mamata Banerjee-led party and the BJP. While the Trinamool has alleged an "alliance" between the BJP and the NIA, the main opposition in Bengal has dared the ruling party to prove its allegations.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two people in Purba Medinipur district's Bhupatinagar in connection with a blast in 2022 that killed three people. The central agency team faced stiff resistance from a crowd when they arrested Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana after searches at five locations, the NIA said. An NIA team member suffered minor injuries in the face-off and a vehicle was damaged, the agency added.

"Manobrata Jana, and the other arrested accused, identified as Balai Charan Marty, were found to have conspired to manufacture and explode crude bombs to spread terror," the NIA statement said.

The matter was earlier investigated by Bengal Police before the NIA took over the probe last year following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to X today to hit out at the BJP over the arrests. "Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct. While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Mr Banerjee said.

Earlier, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwary, who was earlier with Trinamool, met an NIA officer on March 26 and handed over a list of Trinamool leaders "to be arrested ahead of the Lok Sabha elections".

"I dare this leader to either refute my allegations with substantial proof of his movement on that day or we will come up with his call records and CCTV footage evidence after 48 hours," Mr Ghosh said.

Bengal minister and Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the NIA has dug up the 2022 case just before the polls and found involvement of Trinamool leaders. "It shows the deep-rooted conspiracy against TMC by BJP using central agencies," she added.

Trinamool has demanded an FIR against NIA officer Dhanram Singh and his removal from Bengal.

Mr Tiwari, a former Mayor of Asansol, has told a TV channel that the Trinamool is "spreading lies" as it finds the "ground slipping under its feet" due to allegations of corruption and atrocities against villagers.

"If TMC leader Kunal Ghosh fails to come up with evidence that me or any of our leaders had been involved in influencing NIA probe or meeting any of their officials, I will file a defamation case against him," he added.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya has said Trinamool's allegations point to its "desperation". "TMC is trying to divert attention from the total breakdown of constitutional principles in its rule," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee accused the NIA team of assaulting villagers. On the injuries suffered by an NIA team member, she said it was "self-defence" by villagers. The central agency team, she said, barged into several homes over an incident of "bursting crackers".

Bengal police have, meanwhile, filed a molestation case against the NIA team on the basis of a complaint by the family members of those arrested.