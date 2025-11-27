Trinamool Worker Hacked To Death During Kangaroo Court Meeting

A TMC worker was hacked to death and five others were injured after a meeting of a 'salishi sabha', a kangaroo court, turned violent in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Rajnagar in the Kaliachak police station area when the meeting was underway to settle a dispute over driving a tractor across farmland, they said.

The victim was identified as Ekramul Sheikh, 45, they added.

A dispute had been brewing between Ekramul and TMC booth president Samsul Sheikh for days. The two had earlier approached the police, but their families claimed no formal complaint was registered.

On Tuesday, standing maize crops were destroyed after a tractor ran across a farmland, police said.

To resolve the dispute, a meeting was convened at Rajnagar Model Madrasa by a local TMC leader. During the hearing, Samsul was allegedly asked to hold his ears and perform sit-ups.

Enraged by this, Samsul allegedly drew a sharp weapon and lunged at Ekramul, police said.

Ekramul sustained multiple injuries, and several others standing nearby were also wounded in the attack. He was rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said a large police contingent was deployed at the spot immediately.

Police said a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

BJP's district general secretary Biswajit Roy said the violence reflected the "collapse of policing" in the state.

"After the TMC came to power, there is no police administration left. Police are busy protecting TMC offices, which is why people are forced to go to meetings of such kangaroo courts. We condemn this incident," he said.

TMC's district general secretary Biswajit Ghosh claimed the incident was a result of "family dispute".

"Wherever something happens, the BJP tries to drag the TMC into it. This is unacceptable. Police will take necessary action," he said.

