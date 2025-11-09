Tribal Women Fall At Officer's Feet In Madhya Pradesh, Plead For Justice

In a heart-wrenching scene that exposes the plight of tribal communities facing land grabs in Madhya Pradesh, two tribal women in Sheopur's Karahal block fell at the feet of the local Tehsildar, pleading for help to reclaim their ancestral land allegedly seized by powerful individuals and land mafias.

The incident occurred at the Karahal tehsil office, where Savitri Bai, a resident of Khirkhiri village, arrived with her daughter-in-law to submit yet another application seeking action against those who had encroached on her land.

As Tehsildar Roshni Sheikh was leaving the office, the women, overcome with desperation, clutched her feet on the staircase and broke down in tears.

According to witnesses, Savitri Bai begged the officer to intervene, saying, "Madam, please do something, or we will die by suicide."

The women claimed that influential people from their village had demolished their hut and forcibly occupied the land where their family had been living for years, even constructing new buildings on it.

Despite repeatedly filing complaints with both the police and the tehsil office, the women alleged that no action had been taken.

Moved by their plea, Tehsildar Roshni Sheikh stopped on the stairs, sat down to listen to the women, and assured them that she would personally investigate the matter.

She instructed officials to look into the complaint with the local official and take immediate steps to free the land from illegal occupation.

Local residents and activists say that the case reflects a deeper issue across the Karahal tribal development block, where several tribal families have reportedly been struggling for years to reclaim their land from influential encroachers and land mafias.

Many complain that administrative inaction and political pressure have emboldened the wrongdoers, leaving marginalised communities to fend for themselves.

