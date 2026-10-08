Tribal Woman From Assam Goes Missing From Train, Body Found In Andhra

An Assam woman's body has been found in Andhra Pradesh days after she went missing during a train journey. The woman, identified as a 20-year-old tribal from Assam's Kamrup district, was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's mother, she was travelling on the Dibrugarh Vivek Express (Train 22503). She boarded the train from Visakhapatnam at 11:50 pm on October 5 and was headed to Guwahati. The train left Visakhapatnam at 12:10 am and was scheduled to reach Guwahati at 9:05 am on October 7.

According to sources, the family has claimed that the woman, who was a student of B Borooah college in Guwahati, had gone to Andhra Pradesh for a dance performance and was returning home.

The family last spoke to her on Tuesday, October 6, at 2:39 am.

In her last message, the woman said she was afraid as there were a lot of men around her.

The complaint was registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati and also lodged through the Railways helpline 139.

Following the complaint, the railway police began searching for the woman along the route after her bag was found in the S2 coach of the Dibrugarh Vivek Express.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has now found the body of the 20-year-old tribal woman. The body was recovered in a forested area near Malayapuram in Andhra Pradesh, an RPF source told NDTV.

Railway police sources added that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The family is from Chapaidang, under Bonda Post Office in Kamrup district.