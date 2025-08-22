Travel Influencer's Viral Video Prompts Repairs On Mumbai-Goa Highway

The repair work on the Mumbai-Goa highway at the Vashishti Bridge is underway after an aerial video showed massive craters on the road.

The footage, shared by a travel influencer, highlighted the poor state of the bridge and the highway section in Chiplun, with trucks parked along the divider, making navigation difficult for smaller vehicles.

New images and videos obtained by NDTV show that potholes are being filled, with workers using spades and JCB machines to carry out repairs. Trucks are now seen moving smoothly over some stretches.

The Mumbai-Goa highway project, which aims to reduce travel time from 12 hours to approximately 6 hours, has faced significant delays and cost escalations. Initially estimated at Rs 3,500 crore, the project's cost has now risen to Rs 7,300 crore.

The 466 km stretch from Panvel to Sindhudurg is being developed in phases, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) overseeing the Panvel-Indapur section, and the Public Works Department (PWD) managing other parts.

The project, initiated in 2011, aims to improve connectivity and reduce travel time for both locals and tourists. After heavy rains in August 2021, the Maharashtra government allocated Rs 100 crore for urgent repairs, including Rs 52 crore for temporary fixes.

In response to the criticism faced on the viral video, NHAI said on X, "The Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Chiplun near Vashishti Bridge does not fall under NHAI's jurisdiction and is maintained by the NH Division of PWD under the state government."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed that all pending work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway be completed before Ganeshotsav to ensure a smooth journey for devotees travelling to Konkan. A Rs 21 crore provision has been made for urgent improvements, particularly near Indapur-Mangaon. A state-level committee, headed by Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, will oversee fast-tracking of the highway's four-laning, repairs, bridge construction, and safety measures.