"Transformative Step": India's 1st Woman President Praises Women's Quota Bill In Letter To PM Modi

India's first woman President, Pratibha Devisingh Patil, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and calling it a landmark step towards strengthening women's representation in India's democratic framework.

Women's Reservation Bill, or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies. It was passed in Parliament in 2023. A proposed legislation seeks to delink its implementation from the 2027 Census and base it on the 2011 Census to ensure it comes into force before the 2029 general election. With the focus now shifting to its implementation across the country, a special session of Parliament is set to be convened tomorrow.

Patil, a veteran Congress leader who served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012 and was the first woman to hold the constitutional post, described the amendment as a transformative reform.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Patil said, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This landmark constitutional amendment represents a transformative step in strengthening India's democratic framework by ensuring greater representation and participation of women in legislative bodies."

"This amendment is far more than a legal provision; it is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India," Patil added.

The former President noted that the reservation of seats for women would ensure greater participation of women in the highest legislative bodies and contribute to more balanced policymaking. She emphasised that the inclusion of diverse perspectives would lead to more empathetic and representative policy outcomes.

Patil also expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire women from rural and marginalised communities to take on leadership roles and participate actively in nation-building.

"I am confident that this progressive initiative will ignite the aspirations of countless women, particularly from rural and marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to nation-building," she said.

Patil concluded by commending all stakeholders involved in turning this "long-cherished dream into reality," marking a decisive stride toward bridging historical inequities and building a more inclusive India.

"I commend the leaders and all stakeholders who worked tirelessly over the years to turn this long-cherished dream into reality. This landmark reform will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a more equitable, empowered, and inclusive India. With best wishes for sustained efforts towards women's empowerment and national progress," she added.

(With inputs from IANS)