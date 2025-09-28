Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Airport In Gujarat, Pilot Unhurt

A single-seater trainer aircraft skidded off the runway during landing at the Amreli airport in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, though the trainee pilot was unhurt, officials said.

The small aircraft belonged to a private aviation academy operating from the airport, Amreli Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj said.

"The trainer aircraft skid off the runway soon after the plane landed at the airport. It ran into the unpaved portion along the runway due to unknown reasons. While the aircraft sustained some damage, the trainee pilot escaped unhurt. Civil aviation authorities will conduct further probe into the incident," Bhardwaj said.

A video, captured by someone living close to the airport, showed the aircraft lying on the ground in a tilted position some distance away from the runway.

Incidentally, in April this year, a trainee pilot lost his life when a trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area near Amreli town after taking off from the airport.

