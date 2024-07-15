Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Applied For Medical Disability. Doctors Said...

Puja Khedkar was a 2023-batch IAS officer from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar (File).

Puja Khedkar - the trainee IAS officer facing allegations of lying about mental and visual infirmities to qualify for the Civil Services, and then abusing her position - applied for a disability certificate from Pune in August 2022 but was shot down by doctors who examined her and said "it is not possible".

"Please refer to your application dated 23/08/2022 for issue (of) disability certificate for following disability: Locomotor Disability (which can refer to cerebral palsy or a condition affecting bones or muscles that could restrict movement of the legs or arms)..."

"... you have been examined by the undersigned / Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and I / We regret to inform that... it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour," she was told in a letter.

Ms Khedkar's request for a medical disability request was rejected.

This was the second time Ms Khedkar attempted to secure such a medical certificate.

Reports indicate she earlier tried to get a certificate from Ahmednagar.

A 2023-batch officer from Ahmednagar, Ms Khedkar made headlines (for all the wrong reasons) last week after reports she lied about her mental and visual condition to secure an officer's post despite an unremarkable score in the ultra-competitive qualifying exam

Last week it emerged Ms Khedkar, while going through the selection process for an IAS post, had refused, six times, to undergo a mandatory medical test to confirm her disabilities.

Reports said the first test had been scheduled at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences for April 2022. She skipped this claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two appointments for the following month were also skipped, as were those in July and August. And she only half-attended a sixth in September; she did not appear for a MRI test to assess vision loss.

It is unclear how, or why, she was appointed if she, in fact, declined to appear for the examination.

Having secured that post - Assistant Collector for Pune district - she then reportedly wheedled her into perks like a siren, or beacon, for her private vehicle (a luxury Audi sedan) and a 'Government of Maharashtra' sticker for the car. None of these perks are permitted for on-probation officers.

On the question of the red beacon, Pune Police said they will take action.

She may have also tried to persuade cops to release a family member arrested on suspicion of theft.

Ms Khedkar is now being investigated by a one-member panel and will be sacked if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Ms Khedkar's family are now in the middle of a controversy of their own.

Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, who is a village sarpanch, is facing an Arms Act case after a video showed her brandishing a pistol during an argument. Ms Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired state government officer who may have helped her secure the post and perks, is a co-accused.

Ms Khedkar is in Washim as a Supernumerary Assistant Collector. She has refused to comment on the charges against her or her family, insisting "government rules forbid me from speaking".

However, the father and mother are both missing.

Before he became unreachable, Mr Khedkar claimed his daughter had done nothing illegal and stressed she belongs to the non-creamy layer of OBCs. A person with a family income of more than Rs 8 lakh per annum is considered to be from the creamy layer and is not eligible for reservation benefits.

