IAS Trainee Officer Wanted Cops To Release Theft-Accused Family Member

Puja Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer from Maharashtra (File).

Puja Khedkar - the on-probation IAS officer under scrutiny after allegedly lying about mental and visual disabilities, and her OBC background - to qualify for the Civil Service, now faces a fresh charge.

Navi Mumbai Police submitted a report to the Maharashtra Home Department stating Ms Khedkar pressured the cops into releasing a family member accused of theft, news agency PTI said.

It is believed Ms Khedkar, on May 18, called a Deputy Commissioner of Police and demanded that he release a man suspected of transporting stolen steel. She insisted the man - identified in some reports as Ishwar Uttarwade - was innocent and that the charges against him were "minor".

Ms Khedkar named herself in the call with the top cop. However, in the report he said he was unsure if the caller was an imposter or who she claimed to be, i.e., a government official.

Either way, the police did not release Uttarwade, who remains in custody.

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer, had been posted as an Assistant Collector to Pune district.

She was to begin her duties, as a trainee or junior officer, in June.

READ | "Get It Done Before I Join...": IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Chats

However, details have emerged this week of how she may have deceived authorities about medical conditions and her OBC status, as well as prodding her way into perks not meant for new officers.

These included a siren, or beacon, and a 'Government of Maharashtra' sticker for her private vehicle, a luxury Audi sedan. On the question of the red beacon, Pune Police said they will take action.

It has also emerged that Ms Khedkar's Audi, registered to a private company, has 21 pending traffic violation notices. The cops have issued a notice seeking a penalty payment of Rs 27,000.

She was also found using Additional Collector Ajay More's office while he was away. She reportedly removed office furniture and even demanded letterheads.

Faced with multiple instances of possible abuse of power, the Pune Collector's office has transferred Ms Khedkar to Washim, where she will be a Supernumerary Assistant Collector. She has refused to comment on the row or her transfer, saying "government rules" forbid her from making statements.

Ms Khedkar now also faces a probe by the central government.

READ | Centre Starts Probe. Puja Khedkar, IAS Trainee, To Be Fired If Guilty

Sources told NDTV she will be sacked if found guilty of lying and may also face criminal charges.

NDTV Explains | Who is Puja Khedkar, What Is the Controversy?

The investigation will be conducted by Manoj Dwivedi, the Additional Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, and a report is to be submitted within two weeks, sources added.

