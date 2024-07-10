Pune Trainee IAS Officer, Who Used Red Beacon On Private Audi, Transferred

Puja Khedkar had secured an All India Rank 821 in the UPSC exams.

A probationary IAS officer in Maharashtra has been transferred to Washim over an alleged misuse of her power as a civil servant. Puja Khedkar, who had secured an All India Rank 821 in the UPSC exams, was posted as an assistant collector in Pune.

A controversy erupted after she was found availing facilities that are not given to probation officers. This included the use of a red-blue beacon and a board stating "Maharashtra Government" on her private Audi car.

She was also found occupying the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More when he was away. She had removed office furniture without Mr More's consent and even asked the revenue assistant to provide her with a letterhead, nameplate, and other facilities in their name.

Pune Collector Suhas Divase shot a letter to the state's Chief Secretary after the violations came to the fore, leading to her transfer from Pune to Washim.

"The 2023 batch IAS officer will serve the remaining period of her probation as super numerary assistant collector in Washim district," the order stated.

Reports suggest Ms Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer, also pressured the District Collector's office to ensure her demands were fulfilled.