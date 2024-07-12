Puja Khedkar's Audi Has 21 Pending Traffic Fines, Police Issues Notice

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar is caught in the middle of a massive controversy over claims she made in her UPSC candidature and alleged misuse of power, which included using unauthorised red beacon lights and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi sedan. Now, Ms Khedkar's Audi has become the talking point after Pune Traffic Police pointed out that the car has 21 complaints for traffic violations.

This includes allegations of reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic rules. Authorities have issued a notice to Puja Khedkar seeking a penalty of Rs 27,000.

"We have come to know that your private vehicle has 'Maharashtra Government' written at the front and rear, and also fixed a beacon light,” said the notice, and a police official visited her Pune residence to serve it, but there was nobody at home.

Questions have now arisen regarding why the Pune Police did not take action earlier despite numerous traffic violations.

Ms Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer who secured an all-India rank (AIR) 841 in the UPSC exam. She comes from a family dedicated to public service, with her father, Dilip Khedkar, being a retired administrative officer.

She has been under intense scrutiny for allegedly manipulating benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota to secure her position in the Indian Administrative Service.

Amid the growing controversy, the 24-year-old has been transferred to Washim.

Asked about the allegations against her, Ms Khedkar told reporters, "I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don't provide (allow) me to speak on this."