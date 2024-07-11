On Red Beacon On Trainee IAS Officer's Audi, Pune Cops Say 'Will Act'

Puja Khedkar has been transferred to Washim amid the escalating row

The Pune police will conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary action over the unauthorised use of a red-blue beacon and 'Maharashtra Government' sticker on the private car of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar during her posting in Pune, an official said.

The Audi used by Ms Khedkar was registered in the name of a private company and challans were issued against the vehicle in the past, he said.

The 32-year-old probationary IAS officer was transferred from Pune to Washim district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region before the completion of her training after she kicked up a controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff. On Thursday, she took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim district collectorate. There are also allegations that Ms Khedkar submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

When a team of the Pune police went to Ms Khedkar's bungalow in Pune's Pashan area today to inspect the Audi over the use of a beacon and a VIP number plate, they found the gates locked.

"Action will be taken in connection with the alleged violations linked to the Audi under the Motor Vehicles Act. It has been found that the car used by Khedkar is registered in the name of a private company. A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter as a red-blue beacon light was placed on her private vehicle while a 'Maharashtra Shasan' sticker was also put on it. Challans were issued against the car in the past, but we are trying to find out the violations that the vehicle indulged in," a senior Pune police official said.

