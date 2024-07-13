Police Action After Old Video Of IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother Waving Gun Viral

Alleged false claims in the UPSC candidature, misuse of power after assuming the post, and now a complaint against her mother for threatening people with a gun - the troubles for trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar have been rising at an alarming rate.

Pune police registered a case after an old video showing Ms Khedkar's mother threatening a group of farmers with a gun in her hand went viral online.

The video shows Manorama Khedkar wielding a pistol while engaging in a heated exchange with local farmers over a land dispute in Mulshi. In the footage, she is seen confronting a man and demanding to see land documents reportedly in her name, waving the weapon in his direction before concealing it upon noticing the camera.

Following public outrage and demands for action, the Pune Police registered a case against her for voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh clarified that the incident occurred a year ago, and the complainant involved has been identified and verified.

"This incident took place one year ago. We have traced the person with whom this incident took place. We have verified him. Whatever complaint he will give we will lodge that and take legal action further," he said.

Puja Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer who secured an all-India rank (AIR) 841 in the UPSC exam. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, is also a retired administrative officer.

The 24-year-old is currently under scrutiny for alleged misrepresentation as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate during her UPSC exams, alongside claims of visual and mental disability without substantiation. These issues have further intensified public scrutiny of the family, including accusations against her father regarding property acquisitions and land disputes.

Local farmers have alleged that despite their attempts to file complaints against the Khedkar family previously, they were reportedly turned away by the police.

In exclusively accessed documents, NDTV found that according to a "statement of immovable property for the year 2023", Puja Khedkar owns five plots of land and two apartments across Maharashtra valued at a staggering Rs 22 crore.

The junior officer is facing serious charges of "abuse of power". It is alleged that she was using a red beacon, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private vehicle, an Audi sedan.

Asked about the allegations against her, Ms Khedkar told reporters, "I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don't provide (allow) me to speak on this."