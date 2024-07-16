Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Called Cops Home, Spoke For 2 Hours

Puja Khedkar had been transferred to Washim amid the row (File Photo).

Puja Khedkar - the trainee IAS officer being investigated for lying about mental and visual disabilities to qualify for the Civil Services, and then abusing her position - reached out to police in Maharashtra's Washim Monday. Sources said a team reached her residence late last night.

Ms Khedkar had been transferred from Pune (where she was originally appointed as an Assistant Collector) to Washim (as a Supernumerary Assistant Collector) after the allegations against her, including that she lied to secure an OBC certificate - surfaced.

The cops - three women officers - arrived at Ms Khedkar's home at 11 pm. They left at 1 am this morning - a period of two hours. It is unclear what transpired in that meeting; sources told NDTV Ms Khedkar requested the meeting, claiming she had information to share on "certain matters".

The 23-year-old on-probation IAS officer does not yet face a police case in connection with allegations about faking disabilities, but Pune cops had said they intend to take action over pending traffic fines.

A notice was issued to Ms Khedkar claiming Rs 27,000.

Ms Khedkar is, however, being investigated by a one-member panel set up by the government and will be sacked if found guilty.

Ms Khedkar, whose parents are now roiled in cases too, had so far refused to comment on her situation, insisting that "government rules" forbade her from making a statement.

On Monday, however, she did. She hit out at the "media trial" surrounding her actions.

"Our Indian Constitution is based on the fact innocent until proven guilty. So, media trial proving me guilty is actually wrong. It is the basic right of everyone. You can say it is alleged but proving me guilty like this is wrong," she said.

A 2023-batch officer from Ahmednagar, Ms Khedkar made headlines (for all the wrong reasons) last week after reports she lied about her mental and visual condition to secure an officer's post despite an unremarkable score in the ultra-competitive qualifying exam. She submitted certificates that were allegedly obtained fraudulently from the District Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar.

On Monday it emerged she had tried, on at least two prior occasions, to secure medical disability certificates. Pune's Aundh Hospital turned her down but a facility in Pipri did not.

The Pipri hospital diagnosed Ms Khedkar with an "old ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear with left knee instability". The hospital said she has a "permanent disability in relation to her left lower LMB as the seven per cent guidelines for the purpose of assessing the degree of specified disability..."

She also may have given a certificate while applying to a private medical college in 2007.

Meanwhile, her family is in the middle of a controversy of their own.

Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, is a village sarpanch facing an Arms Act case after a video showed her brandishing a pistol during an argument. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired state government officer who may have helped her secure the post and perks, is a co-accused.

Before he became unreachable (the mother is also on the run), Mr Khedkar claimed his daughter had done nothing illegal and stressed she belongs to the non-creamy layer of OBCs. A person with a family income over Rs 8 lakh per annum is from the 'creamy layer' and is not eligible for reservation benefits.

