Train Halted In Odisha After Passengers Notice Smoke In AC Coach

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown.

The passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was Tuesday halted at Odisha's Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke emitting from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic stricken passengers refused to travel in the coach fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a replacement of the coach.

Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this, most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.

"It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it," a ECoR official said.

