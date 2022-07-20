Railway Fare Concessions Won't Be Back Anytime Soon, Minister Cites 'Heavy Costs'

Do not expect concessions in train fare to be restored anytime soon, particularly for senior citizens and sportspersons. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, today told Parliament that the such cuts "weigh heavily" on it. All such discounts -- the most prominent being at least 40 per cent for senior citizens -- were stopped around two years ago when the Covid pandemic hit services.

Today, Mr Vaishnaw said concessions to "four categories of persons with disabilities, 11 categories of patients, and students" were continued "in spite of challenges". But restoring discounts for the rest is "not desirable", as per his written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He shared data on discount to senior citizens in the three years before the pandemic hit: "The Railways has forgone Rs 4,794 crore as revenue... during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 for both reserved and unreserved categories."

He argued that the Railways is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the cost of travel, on an average, for all passengers, because it has low fares.

"Apart from this, due to COVID-19, passenger earnings for the last two years is less in comparison to 2019-20. These have long-term impact on the financial health of the railways. Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on the railways, hence extending scope of concessions to all categories of passengers, including senior citizens, is not desirable," he explained.