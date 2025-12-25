Train Fare Hike From Tomorrow. Here's How Much Extra You Will Pay

Long-distance train travel is set to get costlier in India from tomorrow after the Indian Railways rolled out a nationwide fare hike that takes effect on Friday.

This marks the second train fare hike in six months. In a statement, the Indian Railways said the fare rationalisation is expected to generate around Rs 600 crore in additional revenue this year.

While there is no change in the single ticket fares for suburban trains, all types of season tickets, both suburban and non-suburban, remain unchanged.

Here Is How Much You Will Pay More For Their Journeys.

Changes in Ordinary (non-AC) trains:

Second Class Ordinary

Up to 215 km: No increase

216-750 km: Rs 5 increase

751-1250 km: Rs 10 increase

1251-1750 km: Rs 15 increase

1751-2250 km: Rs 20 increase

Sleeper Class

1 paisa per km increase

First Class (Ordinary)

1 paisa per km increase

Changes in Mail/Express (non-AC) trains:

Second Class, Sleeper Class and First Class: 2 paisa per km increase

Changes in AC Classes:

AC Chair Car, AC 3 Tier / 3E, AC 2 Tier, AC First Class / Executive Class: 2 paisa per km increase

The fare hikes will also apply to other special trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya, Gatimaan, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.

Apart from the fare hikes, reservation charges, and superfast charges remain unchanged. GST will continue to be applicable, and fares will be rounded off as before. While the new fares will not apply to tickets issued before December 26, tickets issued by TTEs after December 26, 2025, will be at the new fares.

