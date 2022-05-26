Top Naxal Commander, Wanted In 500 Cases, Found Dead In Gaya: Police

Sandeep Yadav was wanted in over 500 cases in six states, including Bihar and Jharkhand.

Security forces have recovered the body of naxal commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 83 lakh on his head announced by different state governments on his head, from Bankebazar village in Gaya district, police said.

Yadav was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baburamdih area of the village under Lutua police station on Wednesday.

The police, however, confirmed Yadav's death on Thursday.

He was wanted in over 500 cases in six states, including Bihar and Jharkhand.

Gaya senior superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur said the autopsy was conducted at Anugrah Narayan Medical College in Gaya in the presence of a magistrate and the entire process of was videographed.

The exact cause of death can be ascertained only by the report of the postmortem report, she added.

The body was later handed over to the family members of the naxal leader, she said.

Yadav was active in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for the last 25 years. It is believed that he was in charge of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)