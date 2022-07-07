Top Insurgent Leader Arrested In Mizoram

Jacob Hrangkhawl was arrested from a house in Vaivakawn locality in Aizawl. (Representational image)

A top leader of outlawed outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was arrested in the Mizoram capital on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a search in a house in Vaivakawn locality in Aizawl and arrested Jacob Hrangkhawl, the self-proclaimed president of NLFT (BM) faction, it said.

Two mobile sets, some incriminating documents and diaries were recovered from the 55-years-old insurgent leader, who is a resident of Teliamura in western Tripura, a Defence spokesman said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the NLFT leader was arrested following a joint operation by the Assam Rifles jawans and the Mizoram police," the spokesman said.

A police official in Agartala said that a team of Tripura police would soon go to Aizawl (Mizoram) to bring Hrangkhawl to the state following which legal proceedings will be initiated against the insurgent leader.

The NLFT was formed in 1989 under the leadership of Biwamohan Debbarma. The insurgent group set up their camps in different parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar before it was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 1991.

A large number of cadres and leaders of the NLFT over the years surrendered along with their weapons before the authorities.