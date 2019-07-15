Top Court Rejects Asaram's Bail Plea In Sexual Assault Case In Gujarat

The bail plea of self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu in a sexual assault case was rejected. (FILE)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him in Gujarat.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, that the trial in the case was going on and 210 witnesses were yet to be examined.

The bench, while dismissing the bail plea, said the lower court will proceed with the trial and will not be influenced by the primary observations given by the Gujarat High Court earlier while dismissing Asaram's plea.

Two Surat-based sisters had registered separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai accusing them of rape and illegal confinement among other charges.

