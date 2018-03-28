Too Bad You Couldn't Be Part Of Landmark Move, PM Tells Retiring Lawmakers Addressing the Rajya Sabha which bid farewell to about 60 of its members, PM Modi stressed that the responsibility of smooth functioning of Parliament lay not only with the opposition but also the government.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi said doors of Parliament and his office are always open to retiring members of Rajya Sabha. New Delhi: today lamented that disruptions in Parliament have unfortunately prevented several members, retiring from the Rajya Sabha, from being able to participate in debates on historic legislations like the triple talaq bill.



Without directly referring to the disruptions which have virtually washed out proceedings through the second leg of the budget session, he said it was unfortuante that the retiring members "lost an opportunity to leave their legacy" on important issues like triple talaq.



which bid farewell to about 60 of its members whose tenures end over the next few weeks, PM Modi stressed that the responsibility of smooth functioning of Parliament lay not only with the opposition but also the government.



"It is not necessary that whatever happens in the Green House (Lok Sabha), should happen in the Red House (Rajya Sabha)," Modi said, adding the Upper House was a distinguished House with eminent members serving and playing a vital role in the Indian democracy.



He said many members of the House of Elders would have thought of raising major issues vital to the country before retiring, but were debarred from the opportunity to leave behind their great ideals and legacy.



"It is unfortunate that the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken," PM Modi said, adding they would be unable to participate in the debates when the House decides on important bills.



He, however, said those members who would return to the House on being re-elected, would be able to participate in this historic bill.



"We will realise in the next 10-20 years that we have not been able to contribute to this historic legislation," he said in his brief speech.



"It would have been much better had they left behind some good things but they could not get the opportunity," PM Modi said, indicating the noisy protests which have disrupted the proceedings.



The Prime Minister said the outgoing members must have prepared speeches on important issues so that their contribution is remembered but have not been able to do so.



He said the Upper House, which has senior members, has a unique significance and plays a key role in policy formulation.



Commending the contributions of all retiring members of the Rajya Sabha and wishing them well for the future, he expressed confidence after retiring from the House, they would play an even stronger role in social service.



He said all of them have unique strengths and have contributed in their own way and added that they have worked to the best of their ability for the brighter future of the nation which can never forget their contribution.



The Prime Minister made special mention of some of the retiring MPs and their contributions including former Attorney General K Parasaran, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian hockey captain and BJD member Dilip Tirkey.



Prime Minister Modi especially mentioned Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien, saying he would be remembered for running the House smoothly even during crises and sending serious messages with a smile.



He assured the retiring members that the doors of Parliament and his office would always remain open for them and urged them to continue sharing their thoughts on vital issues.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lamented that disruptions in Parliament have unfortunately prevented several members, retiring from the Rajya Sabha, from being able to participate in debates on historic legislations like the triple talaq bill.Without directly referring to the disruptions which have virtually washed out proceedings through the second leg of the budget session, he said it was unfortuante that the retiring members "lost an opportunity to leave their legacy" on important issues like triple talaq. Addressing the Rajya Sabha which bid farewell to about 60 of its members whose tenures end over the next few weeks, PM Modi stressed that the responsibility of smooth functioning of Parliament lay not only with the opposition but also the government."It is not necessary that whatever happens in the Green House (Lok Sabha), should happen in the Red House (Rajya Sabha)," Modi said, adding the Upper House was a distinguished House with eminent members serving and playing a vital role in the Indian democracy.He said many members of the House of Elders would have thought of raising major issues vital to the country before retiring, but were debarred from the opportunity to leave behind their great ideals and legacy."It is unfortunate that the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken," PM Modi said, adding they would be unable to participate in the debates when the House decides on important bills.He, however, said those members who would return to the House on being re-elected, would be able to participate in this historic bill."We will realise in the next 10-20 years that we have not been able to contribute to this historic legislation," he said in his brief speech."It would have been much better had they left behind some good things but they could not get the opportunity," PM Modi said, indicating the noisy protests which have disrupted the proceedings.The Prime Minister said the outgoing members must have prepared speeches on important issues so that their contribution is remembered but have not been able to do so.He said the Upper House, which has senior members, has a unique significance and plays a key role in policy formulation.Commending the contributions of all retiring members of the Rajya Sabha and wishing them well for the future, he expressed confidence after retiring from the House, they would play an even stronger role in social service.He said all of them have unique strengths and have contributed in their own way and added that they have worked to the best of their ability for the brighter future of the nation which can never forget their contribution.The Prime Minister made special mention of some of the retiring MPs and their contributions including former Attorney General K Parasaran, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian hockey captain and BJD member Dilip Tirkey. Prime Minister Modi especially mentioned Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien, saying he would be remembered for running the House smoothly even during crises and sending serious messages with a smile.He assured the retiring members that the doors of Parliament and his office would always remain open for them and urged them to continue sharing their thoughts on vital issues.