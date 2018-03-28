PM Modi's Farewell Speech For Retiring MPs In Rajya Sabha: Highlights

Comments
Here are the highlights:
- I thank you all for all your great service. I wish you all the best for the future. This House belongs to those who add value to it
- The Rajya Sabha is a distinguished House, with eminent members serving here. This House plays a vital role in our democracy
- We bid farewell to some of our MP colleagues in the Rajya Sabha. They have contributed significantly to parliament and we have all gained from their experience and insight
- Unfortunately, you will not be a part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken
- Parliament, my own office is always open for you all. Please feel free to share your thoughts on vital issues
- All those who are retiring from the house (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future
- We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaran Ji. Who can forget the manner in which Professor Kurien has contributed to the Rajya Sabha
- It's farewell not separation. Politicians never retire
- MPs keep democracy active
- In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, you often find a lot of ex-MPs. We will continue to see them everyday
- We will always rise our voice in the Opposition
- Opposition has never protested against the Chair
- Every Parliamentarian raises the voice of the poor, the farmers and the vulnerable sections of the society
- Our intention is never to disrupt the House, but to raise key issues that matter to the people