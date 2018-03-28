PM Modi's Farewell Speech For Retiring MPs In Rajya Sabha: Highlights The retiring MPs are those who hadn't been re-nominated or re-elected in the polls held recently for 58 Rajya Sabha seats.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad made a farewell speech for 40 MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha. The retiring MPs are those who hadn't been re-nominated or re-elected in the polls held recently for 58 Rajya Sabha seats.



Here are the highlights: I thank you all for all your great service. I wish you all the best for the future. This House belongs to those who add value to it

The Rajya Sabha is a distinguished House, with eminent members serving here. This House plays a vital role in our democracy

We bid farewell to some of our MP colleagues in the Rajya Sabha. They have contributed significantly to parliament and we have all gained from their experience and insight

Unfortunately, you will not be a part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken

Parliament, my own office is always open for you all. Please feel free to share your thoughts on vital issues

All those who are retiring from the house (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future

We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaran Ji. Who can forget the manner in which Professor Kurien has contributed to the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition It's farewell not separation. Politicians never retire

MPs keep democracy active

In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, you often find a lot of ex-MPs. We will continue to see them everyday

We will always rise our voice in the Opposition

Opposition has never protested against the Chair

Every Parliamentarian raises the voice of the poor, the farmers and the vulnerable sections of the society

Our intention is never to disrupt the House, but to raise key issues that matter to the people



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad made a farewell speech for 40 MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha. The retiring MPs are those who hadn't been re-nominated or re-elected in the polls held recently for 58 Rajya Sabha seats.