Latest News LIVE Updates: Nearly 17.14 Lakh Vaccinated In Four Days

Nearly 17.14 lakh people - from India's general population - have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the first four days of the second phase, as the country's vaccination graph continues to improve.

The increase is evident on the ground, and especially at private hospitals, where long queues can be seen all day which are seeing long queues all day.

In Delhi, daily vaccinations at private centres have seen a huge jump from the initial 150 per day, with prominent hospitals like Apollo and Max vaccinating nearly 600 each on Thursday.

"People in the senior citizen age group have been coming out in huge numbers and we are trying our level best to ensure the process is smooth for them. Initially there were hiccups in the system and that was expected... but now I think it is gradually becoming better," Dr Sahar Qureshi, Medical Superintendent at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Saket, told NDTV.

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has written to the Prime Minister's Office proposing reforms in the existing drug regulatory system, including allowing manufacturing and stockpiling of non-COVID vaccines while undergoing clinical trial.



In the letter, Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) referred to the Health Ministry's May 18, 2020, gazette notification, saying it allowed manufacturing and stockpiling of COVID-19 vaccine under clinical trial for marketing authorization for sale or distribution.



"Because of this rule, it became possible for us to manufacture and stockpile the COVID-19 vaccine during the clinical trial and we could make the vaccine available in such a short span of time to protect millions of lives," he said in the letter dated March 2.



