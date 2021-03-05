Maharashtra Reports Over 10,000 New Covid Cases After Nearly 5 Months

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.52 per cent. (File)

Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said.

This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000- mark.

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday's infection count was 8,998.

The state's death count rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, the official said.

As 6,467 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count increased to 20,55,951.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.52 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.38 per cent, the official said.

With 90,550 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total test count has risen to 1,66,86,880.

Currently, 4,10,411 people are in home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine across the state. There are 88,838 active cases of coronavirus.

Mumbai reported new 1,174 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took its tally to 3,31,020, while the death count went up to 11,495 with three fresh fatalities.

According to the official, 849 people tested positive in Pune city during the day, which took its tally to 2,13,038 and with four new deaths, the fatality count increased to up to 4,587.

According to the official,Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati cities reported 1,225, 549, 352, 318 and 435 new cases respectively.

Out of 88,838 active COVID-19 patients, the highest 18,401 are in Pune district, followed by Nagpur and Thane with 11,552 and 9,579 patients.

Thane circle which includes Mumbai and surrounding areas reported 2,135 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 7,35,649, while 11 fresh fatalities took the death count to 19,868.

In Pune circle, 2,070 new COVID-19 cases were found, increasing the tally to 5,35,172, while seven new fatalities took the death count to 11,779.

With 1,614 new cases and nine deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik Circle rose to 2,98,435 and death count to 5,295.

In Kolhapur circle, 79 new cases took the tally to 1,20,205, while the death count increased to 4,074 with two fresh deaths.

With 1,974 new cases and six new fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur circle increased to 2,34,689 and death count to 4,857.

In Aurangabad circle, 523 new cases took the tally to 82,771, and the death count increased to 2,059 with four new deaths.

With 349 new cases and five fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur circle increased to 87,469 and death count to 2,545.

In Akola circle, 1,472 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,03,863, and the death count increased to 1,827 with nine new deaths, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,98,399, New cases 10,216, Death count 52,393, Recoveries 20,55,951, Active cases 88,838, Tests conducted so far 1,66,86,880.