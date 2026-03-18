High Alert In Maharashtra As 4 Thermal Power Stations Receive Drone Attack Threat

Security has been intensified at four major thermal power stations in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region after an email threat to target them with drones. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pakhale said that while the sender's identity remains under investigation, police have appropriately enhanced security measures across the affected sites.

Pakhale, while speaking to NDTV over the phone, stated, "The threat was received via a common email ID. Identifying the sender or the organisation behind it is part of the ongoing investigation, hence it can not be revealed. Although the sender did not specify the timing of the attack, we have appropriately enhanced the security measures."

Immediately after receiving the email, a five-hour search operation was conducted at the Khaparkheda and Koradi power stations and their surrounding areas. The search involved the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the Dog Squad, and the Quick Response Team (QRT). Although the operation was extensive, officials confirmed that no suspicious activity was found on the premises.

Sources told NDTV the email threatened to blow up the power stations at Khaparkheda, Koradi, Chandrapur, and Paras using drones equipped with cyanide or lethal gas bombs.

Initial findings suggest the email may have originated from Tamil Nadu. However, the Cyber Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if the IP address was masked or spoofed to hide the true location of the sender.

Following the threat, authorities have imposed strict restrictions on flying drones in the vicinity of all four thermal power stations. Devendra Rathod, the senior security manager of the Koradi Power Station, confirmed that a high alert has been declared across the premises.

He added that even though nothing was found during the initial search, security has been intensified to prevent any potential risks.