To Deal With Women Safety, Home Ministry Creates Separate Division The Home Ministry has appointed a senior IAS officer, Punya Salila Srivastava, to head the division as joint secretary.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The wing would deal with all aspects of women safety, the Home Ministry said New Delhi: With concerns often raised that the government is not doing enough related to women safety, the Home Ministry has created a new wing to address issues related to security of women.



"The wing or the division would deal with all aspects of women safety in coordination with the relevant ministries, departments and the state government," the Home Ministry has said.



The Ministry has appointed a senior IAS officer, Punya Salila Srivastava, to head the division as joint secretary.



The new division will deal with subjects like crimes against women, SCs & STs, crimes against children, elderly persons, anti-trafficking cell, matters relating to prison legislation and prison reforms, all schemes under NIRBHAYA fund, Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System (CCTNS) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



In order to address offences against women, particularly rape, in a time-bound manner, the division would focus to enhance capacity of the existing administrative, investigative, prosecution and judicial machinery, along with appropriate measures for rehabilitation of victims and bringing attitudinal changes in society, a Home Ministry statement said.



It was considered to create a national mission for the safety of women, with participation of stakeholder ministries and departments, who would undertake specified actions in a time bound manner.



These included setting up of Special Fast Track Courts (FTCs), strengthening of forensic set up and building up of national registry of sexual offenders, appointing additional public prosecutors, and providing appropriate medical and rehabilitation facilities to victims.



Issues like sensitisation of children through appropriate changes in school curriculum, a media campaign for raising awareness, checking proliferation of pornography materials and online contents etc. will also be addressed.



The national mission for safety of women would result in giving a credible response to emerging situation of crimes against women, especially minor girls, focus on time bound implementation of measures with tangible impact on women safety, the statement said.



With concerns often raised that the government is not doing enough related to women safety, the Home Ministry has created a new wing to address issues related to security of women."The wing or the division would deal with all aspects of women safety in coordination with the relevant ministries, departments and the state government," the Home Ministry has said.The Ministry has appointed a senior IAS officer, Punya Salila Srivastava, to head the division as joint secretary.The new division will deal with subjects like crimes against women, SCs & STs, crimes against children, elderly persons, anti-trafficking cell, matters relating to prison legislation and prison reforms, all schemes under NIRBHAYA fund, Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network System (CCTNS) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).In order to address offences against women, particularly rape, in a time-bound manner, the division would focus to enhance capacity of the existing administrative, investigative, prosecution and judicial machinery, along with appropriate measures for rehabilitation of victims and bringing attitudinal changes in society, a Home Ministry statement said.It was considered to create a national mission for the safety of women, with participation of stakeholder ministries and departments, who would undertake specified actions in a time bound manner.These included setting up of Special Fast Track Courts (FTCs), strengthening of forensic set up and building up of national registry of sexual offenders, appointing additional public prosecutors, and providing appropriate medical and rehabilitation facilities to victims. Issues like sensitisation of children through appropriate changes in school curriculum, a media campaign for raising awareness, checking proliferation of pornography materials and online contents etc. will also be addressed.The national mission for safety of women would result in giving a credible response to emerging situation of crimes against women, especially minor girls, focus on time bound implementation of measures with tangible impact on women safety, the statement said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter